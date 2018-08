The actors first got together in 1989 and got married after a brief split. Penn and Wright — who are parents to daughter Dylan, 27, and son Hopper, 25 — would continue breaking up and getting back together until they filed for divorce in 2009. “Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that,” Wright told Britain’s Telegraph. “One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time.”