Robin Wright, Husband Clement Giraudet Enjoy a Bike Ride in L.A. as Coronavirus Shutdown Continues

Robin Wright and her husband are getting a bit of fresh air.

The House of Cards actress, 54, was photographed enjoying a bike ride alongside her husband Clement Giraudet, 35, and their dog in Los Angeles as they practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo rode their bikes next to each other as Giraudet kept a grasp on their dog’s leash.

In March, the couple was photographed taking a walk on the beach together and their dogs. The two dressed casually through a deserted California beach.

Wright and Giraudet tied the knot in August 2018 in a “very intimate and low-key” wedding, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production,” the source added.

Wright and Giraudet were first spotted together in September 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game with her then 25-year-old son Hopper Penn. The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium while Wright and Giraudet got close. The actress also attended Saint Laurent’s fashion show, the company for which Giraudet works.

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The actors share son Hopper and daughter Dylan, 29. She was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015.