Robin Wright Files for Divorce from Husband Clément Giraudet After 4 Years of Marriage: Report

Robin Wright and Clément Giraudet are reportedly going their separate ways.

The House of Cards actress, 56, has filed for divorce from the Yves Saint Laurent executive, 37, according to TMZ.

Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, Wright listed the date of the pair's separation as July 31, the outlet said.

Wright said in her divorce filing, per TMZ, that "all assets are his/her separate property" based on the "parties' post-nuptial agreement." The actress also checked a box to block the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them, the outlet added.

A representative for Wright did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Wright and Giraudet were first spotted together in September 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game with her son, Hopper Penn.

The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium, while Wright and Giraudet got close. The actress also attended Saint Laurent's fashion show, the company for which Giraudet works.

Wright and Giraudet then tied the knot in August 2018 in a "very intimate and low-key" wedding, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production," the source added.

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The actors share son Hopper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31. Wright was also married to Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988, and engaged to Ben Foster, though they called off their romance in August 2015.