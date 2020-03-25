Robin Wright and Husband Clement Giraudet Take Their Dog for a Walk on the Beach in Rare Outing

Image zoom BACKGRID

Robin Wright is sticking close to husband Clement Giraudet amid all that’s going on in the world.

The House of Cards actress was spotted walking her dog with her husband on the beach in Santa Monica on Tuesday. The couple were dressed casually on their walk through the deserted beach as Californians were ordered to stay home by their governor to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Wright, 53, quietly married the Saint Laurent VIP, 35, in a Provence commune in August 2018, nearly a year after the couple were first spotted together.

“It was very intimate and low-key,” a source close to Wright told PEOPLE at the time. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

RELATED: Surprise! Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet in Private French Ceremony

Image zoom

Wright and Giraudet were first linked in 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game with her 26-year-old son Hopper Penn. The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium while Wright and Giraudet got close.

The actress was later spotted wearing a ring during a romantic weekend together in Paris. They then reportedly spent the holidays together at the Squaw Valley ski resort in Tahoe City, California.

WATCH: Sean Penn Says He and Ex Robin Wright Don’t ‘Share the Same Ethical Views on Parenting’

After the wedding, her daughter Dylan, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Sean Penn, posted an Instagram video of her and fellow wedding guests dancing at the ceremony’s reception, writing “Weddin Vibes” in the caption.

The two were later seen celebrating their honeymoon in Ibiza, where they were spotted kissing and snorkeling on the beach as they showed off their toned physiques.

The couple’s frequent travels and fun-filled honeymoon come as no surprise, seeing as Giraudet is a self-professed adventure seeker. “I am keen on snowboarding, surfing and mountain biking,” he writes on his LinkedIn profile. “I like to skateboard in Paris and surf in Brazil.”