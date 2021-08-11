On Wednesday, Zak Williams shared a heartfelt tribute to Robin Williams on Twitter, writing that his legacy is filled with "joy and inspiration" for all of his fans and loved ones

Robin Williams' Son Pays Tribute to His Dad on the 7th Anniversary of His Death

Robin Williams' son Zak is remembering his late father on the seventh anniversary of the prolific actor's death.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad on Twitter, writing that his legacy is filled with "joy and inspiration" for all of his fans and loved ones.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," Zak wrote alongside a photo of his father. "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."

Last month, Zak opened up about his father's misdiagnosis of Parkinson's disease. It wasn't until years after Williams' death that it was discovered the Mrs. Doubtfire actor had Lewy body dementia, the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Zak, a mental health advocate, sat down with host Max Lugavere on his podcast The Genius Life to discuss Williams' "frustration" and discomfort before his death.

"What I saw was frustration," Zak said of his father's misdiagnosis. The Oscar-winning actor died by suicide in 2014.

Lewy body dementia is a type of brain disease that affected Williams thinking, memory and movement control, which subsequently created "challenges performing his craft," his son said on the podcast.

"What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience," he continued. "So, I think that was hard for him."

The PYM founder continued, "There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great," adding, "He was very uncomfortable."

The episode was released on what would have been Williams' 70th birthday. That day, Zak memorialized his dad with another social media post, writing on Twitter: "Today would be 70. Missing you especially much today. Love you always evermore."

On Instagram, he added: "Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!"

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.