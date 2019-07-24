Robin Williams' Youngest Son Gets Married on His Late Father's Birthday

Robin Williams‘ youngest son made sure to honor his late father at his wedding — the same day the actor would have turned 68.

Cody Williams, 27, married Maria Flores on Sunday at the home the actor and his ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams shared while raising their son and daughter, Zelda, 29, PEOPLE confirms. (Robin is also survived by son Zachary, 36, whom he had with Valerie Velardi.)

The home was also the site in which Cody and Maria fell in love over six years ago. To commemorate their loved ones, the couple included a tribute to Robin, Maria’s late grandfather Daniel Flores, her aunt Carol Bowling and Cody’s cousin Todd Elsner, among many others.

Wedding guests held up yellow roses while a recording of Maria singing “Never Enough” played. A candle with three wicks was also lit to signify the undying love for those in their family who have died.

Zelda Williams, Cody Williams, Maria Flores Williams and Zak Williams

Zelda shared a sweet tribute of her own on Instagram as well, writing that July 21 “has meant many things to me over the years.”

“It’s the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It’s the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that’s pretty damn important),” she wrote. “And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him.”

“That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years… that is, until two days ago, when it became something new,” Zelda continued.

Cody and Maria Williams

She added, “On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister! To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience.”

“You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees!” Zelda wrote. “Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!! 🎊🥂🍾🍰💫🕊 ♥️.”

Williams died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63. His oldest son, Zak, opened up about watching his late father’s struggle during an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

“It was sad to see someone who was suffering so. As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be intense personal pain,” he said of the comedian.

”And there were times where it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or how I could be of the best support,” added the mental-health advocate, entrepreneur and Angel investor.

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor’s children have since moved ahead in their lives with Zak welcoming son Mickey with his fiancée Olivia June in May.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.