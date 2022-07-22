Robin Williams' Son Zak Honors Late Actor's Birthday with Funny Throwback: 'Love You Always'

"I'll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex," Zak Williams captioned the hilarious snap of dad Robin Williams

Zak Williams is honoring his father Robin Williams as he "would want to be remembered" on his 71st birthday.

On Thursday, the eldest child of the late Hook actor shared a throwback snapshot of Robin in a cycling jersey and helmet, holding a yellow bike as he stood in front of a garage door.

"Happy 71st Birthday Dad!" wrote Zak, 39. "I'll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex."

"Miss you and love you always!" he concluded.

On the evening of Aug. 11, 2014, news broke that Robin died by suicide at age 63. His death came amid a battle with Lewy body dementia, the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Back in July 2021, Zak, a mental-health advocate, discussed Robin's "frustration" and discomfort before his death. (The actor had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease.)

"What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience," Zak said on The Genius Life podcast. "So I think that was hard for him."

"I couldn't help but feel beyond empathy. I couldn't help but feel frustrated for him," Zak continued. "It can be really isolating even when you're with family and loved ones."

Zak attended Bring Change to Mind's 9th annual "Revels and Revelations" event at City Winery in New York City back in December alongside sister Zelda Williams.

The previous August, Zak paid tribute to his dad on the seventh anniversary of his death, writing on Twitter alongside a photo of Robin, "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved."