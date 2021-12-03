Robin Williams' Kids Zak and Zelda Attend Mental Health Event to Present Honor in Dad's Memory

Glenn Close's Bring Change to Mind hosted the event in New York City to support efforts to help teen mental health

Robin Williams' children are keeping his memory alive.

On Thursday night, the Oscar-winning actor's son Zak Williams, 38, and his daughter Zelda Williams, 32, attended Bring Change to Mind's 9th annual "Revels and Revelations" event at City Winery in New York City. The event, hosted by Robin Roberts, was in support of teen mental health efforts. Schitt's Creek stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy were presented with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

Zak's wife Olivia June — with whom he shares 6-month-old baby daughter Zola June and 2½-year-old son McLaurin "Mickey" Clement — also attended the event.

Glenn Close and the Bring Change to Mind board of directors organized the event. The national organization, co-founded by the actress in 2010, is dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

Close, 74, previously reflected on working with Robin on her first movie, 1982's The World According to Garp, telling Variety, "Robin was so wonderful. He worked hard and had that great gift of making people laugh when they needed to."

Zak Williams and Zelda Williams

Zak, a mental health advocate, told PEOPLE in October 2020 about struggling with depression and how he found help. "I'm thrilled to have a family and live the life that I always wanted to live," he said at the time. "I've learned I'm not broken. Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover. And I am now on a path of healing and being the person I always wanted to be."

Zak Williams and Zelda Williams

In August, Zak shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad on Twitter, writing that his legacy is filled with "joy and inspiration" for all of his fans and loved ones.