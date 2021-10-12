Jamie Costa shared a video to his YouTube channel that featured himself playing the beloved actor

Robin Williams Fans Are Blown Away by Actor Jamie Costa's Impersonation: 'We Need a Biopic'

Robin Williams fans are blown away by actor Jamie Costa's impersonation of the beloved star.

Costa shared a five-minute clip to his YouTube channel on Tuesday titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," and viewers were quick to applaud the actor's spot-on take on Williams.

The clip, directed and edited by Jake Lewis, features Costa as Williams on the set of Mork and Mindy in 1982 when his costar Pam Dawber, played in the clip by Sarah Murphree, breaks the news of John Belushi's death to Williams.

Belushi died in March of 1982 of a drug overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles at age 33. Williams had with the comedian hours before his death.

Costa delivers a heart-wrenching performance of Williams' reaction to his friend's death.

"No, I told you, I was with him. John's not dead, I was with him last night," Costa says emotionally in the video after Murphree told him Belushi had been found dead that morning.

Their conversation concludes with a knock on the door, signaling it's time for them to return to set. Costa as Williams takes a moment to collect himself, and sits in front of his trailer mirror to recite lines that he had been practicing at the top of the clip — but this time, with a break in his voice. He then stands up, shakes himself off, and snaps back into his usual energetic demeanor.

The scene struck a chord with fans, who said on Twitter they would love to see more of Costa as Williams.

"BLOWN AWAY by #JamieCosta in this 'test' footage. WE NEED A BIOPIC STAT!" one fan wrote, sharing the YouTube video.

"Damnit, now I want a Robin Williams biopic!" another fan agreed.

One fan wrote, "Absolutely blown away by this! To capture a person's true essence so beautifully in 5 minutes. AMAZING."

Yet another called the scene "Unbelievable."

Another Twitter user applauded Costa's impersonation skills, writing, "Wow. Just. Wow. I've seen his work for years, way back in those primordial Vine days. Jamie Costa is one of the best impressionists EVER. We need a biopic and Jamie Costa needs to be Robin."

Williams died by suicide in 2014. In August of this year, his son Zak marked the seventh anniversary of his dad's death with a tribute on social media.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," Zak wrote, sharing a photo of Williams. "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."