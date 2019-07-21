Williams took his act to the road on multiple stand-up tours, including An Evening with Robin Williams (1982) and Robin Williams: At the Met. He also brought the laughs for a good cause: Beginning in 1986, he teamed up with Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal for the Comic Relief special, a star-studded HBO telethon benefiting the homeless. “There were no cell phones when we started. There were just phones in the old days,” he joked to PEOPLE when the special returned in 2006 after a hiatus.