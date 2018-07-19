Zelda Williams is continuing to honor her late father Robin Williams‘ legacy.

The 28-year-old actress shared a loving tribute on Instagram Thursday, two days before the actor, who died by suicide in 2014, would have turned 67 on July 21.

“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Zelda captioned a father-daughter photo.

“These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back,” she said, days after the release of the HBO biopic Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.

“So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too,” Zelda continued.

She also encouraged fans to celebrate her late father’s birthday by doing a good deed on his behalf.

“If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that,” Zelda said, tagging a few organizations: the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Reeve Foundation.

She concluded, “Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around. And creatively swear a lot. Every time you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he’s giggling with you… or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings. Happy early birthday, Poppo. Miss you every day, but especially these ones.”

Robin passed away at the age of 63 in August 2014 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control. It’s the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

Zelda’s brother Zachary addressed their late father’s struggles in the HBO documentary.

“My father didn’t always feel he was succeeding, but he was the most successful person I know,” the 35-year-old said in the trailer.