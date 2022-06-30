Zelda Williams is Set to Make Her Film Directing Debut in New Zombie Movie Lisa Frankenstein

Zelda Williams and her father actor Robin Williams arrive at the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' "World's Greatest Dad" at The Landmark Theater on August 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Zelda Williams and her father actor Robin Williams arrive at the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' "World's Greatest Dad" at The Landmark Theater on August 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Zelda Williams is making her feature-length directorial debut this year with a romantic comedy that involves a zombie.

Lisa Frankenstein, which will star Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton, is set in 1989 and centers on a high schooler who accidentally brings a very attractive Victorian corpse back from the dead during a lightning storm and molds him into the man of her dreams, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Robin Williams' daughter tweeted her excited about the upcoming project Wednesday, writing, "I know Hollywood gets a bad rep for regurgitating sequels and remakes and reboots over and over and over… and yeah, it totally does that!

"But it's also finally letting me make the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script I've ever read, and for that, I will be forever grateful!"

The 32-year-old, who has followed in her late father's footsteps with a career in Hollywood, previously admitted that she never expected this journey to happen.

"I didn't go into acting with any ideas of where I'd wind up," she told PEOPLE back in 2017. "Maybe this is pessimistic, but I knew I was never going to be my father, so I went into it because I love it."

zelda-williams.jpg Michael Bezjian/Getty

"It's not a bourgeoisie thing for me," the actress elaborated. "It's not some 'Let me get back at my parents by being more famous' kind of thing."

She said at the time, "I grew up with Buffy the Vampire Slayer and shows that didn't sexualize everything and didn't titillate everything. I'm like, can you just give someone a really smart, spunky female lead? I want the butt-kicking show!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robin tragically died by suicide in August of 2014 at the age of 63 at his home in Tiburon, California. His widow, Susan Williams, later told PEOPLE he was struggling with Lewy Body Dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that causes fluctuations in mental status, hallucinations and impairment of motor function.

Since Robin's death, Zelda and her brothers Zak Williams, 38, and Cody Williams, 30, have all lent their voice to mental health awareness.

Last August, Zak shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad on Twitter, writing that his legacy is filled with "joy and inspiration" for all of his fans and loved ones.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," he wrote alongside a photo of his father. "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."