Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Gets Aladdin's Genie in Disney Filter — See Her Sweet Reaction

Like father, like daughter!

Robin Williams‘ daughter Zelda gave the internet something to smile about when she posted the heartwarming results of her viral Disney quiz on Monday.

In a five-second video posted on Twitter, Zelda, 30, has the now-viral “Which Disney Character Are You?” Instagram filter above her head. In a beautiful twist of fate, Zelda’s answer ends up being the Genie, who her late dad Robin voiced in 1994’s Aladdin.

Zelda immediately laughs and cracks a big smile as she realizes the random sorter matched her with her father, who died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63.

The replies to her video were quickly filled with people reacting emotionally, and many pointing out how it was a sign her father is still looking out for her and saying hi.

“What are the chances? I like to imagine that was your dad’s doing, making you laugh to this day!” one user wrote.

Zelda has been open on social media about grieving her father, who died when she was 24. In 2018, she posted a lengthy message before his birthday describing the mixed emotions she felt that day.

“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Zelda captioned a father-daughter photo.

“These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back,” she wrote.

“So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too,” Zelda continued.

She also encouraged fans to celebrate her late father’s birthday by doing a good deed on his behalf.

“If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that,” Zelda said, tagging a few organizations: the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Reeve Foundation.

Robin passed away at the age of 63 in August 2014 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control. It’s the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.