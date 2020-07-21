Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Celebrates His 69th Birthday by Donating to Homeless Shelters

Zelda Williams honored her late dad by donating to a cause that was important to him

Robin Williams would've celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday and his daughter Zelda is making sure to honor her dad on his special day.

Zelda, 31, tweeted in remembrance of her dad on Tuesday and revealed she'd be honoring him by donating to local homeless shelters.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today," she wrote, later sharing screenshots of all the places she donated to.

Robin died by suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control. It’s the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

Zelda has been open on social media about grieving her father, who died when she was 24, and how difficult his birthday is for her. In 2018, she posted a lengthy message before his birthday describing the mixed emotions she felt that day.

“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Zelda captioned a father-daughter photo.

“These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back,” she wrote.

She also encouraged fans to celebrate her late father’s birthday by doing a good deed on his behalf.

“If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that,” Zelda said, tagging a few organizations: the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Reeve Foundation.