Robin Williams' Daughter Finds Sweet Photos of Her Dad as She Does Some 'Isolation Spring Cleaning'

Zelda Williams found a sweet reason to smile while staying productive during self-isolation.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old actress posted an old strip of photos she took with her late dad Robin Williams. The pictures were unearthed as she did some cleaning while staying home to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems,” Zelda wrote next to the shots. While the first picture shows the two just smiling at the camera, the rest of the shots get sillier as they make funny faces at each other and at the camera before Zelda covers her face with her arms in the last one.

Robin died at the age of 63 in August 2014 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control. It’s the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

Zelda has been open on social media about grieving her father, who died when she was 24. In 2018, she posted a lengthy message before his birthday describing the mixed emotions she felt that day.

“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Zelda captioned a father-daughter photo.

“These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back,” she wrote.

“So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too,” Zelda continued.

She also encouraged fans to celebrate her late father’s birthday by doing a good deed on his behalf.

“If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that,” Zelda said, tagging a few organizations: the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and the Reeve Foundation.