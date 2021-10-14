Robin Williams' Daughter Asks Fans to Stop 'Spamming' Her with Viral Impression Video of Her Dad

Zelda Williams and her father actor Robin Williams arrive at the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' "World's Greatest Dad" at The Landmark Theater on August 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Zelda Williams is asking fans to stop sending her a now-viral impersonation of her late dad, Robin Williams.

After actor Jamie Costa's impression of Robin took the internet by storm Wednesday, Zelda, 32, posted a tweet in response to people "spamming" her with the five-minute video, which shows Costa in character as Robin the day he learned of John Belushi's death.

"Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the 'test footage,' " Zelda wrote. "I've seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him, but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."

Costa's clip, titled "ROBIN Test Footage Scene," shows Robin's emotional reaction when his Mork and Mindy costar Pam Dawber (Sarah Murphree) tells him Belushi died. The SNL comedian died of an accidental overdose at Chateau Marmont in 1982. Williams was with Belushi that night, hours before he died.

Zelda was 25 when her dad died by suicide in 2014 after a battle with Lewy body dementia. In the years since, she's spoken out about how negative experiences on social media have affected her mental health since the passing of her father. She also took a break from social platforms to heal after Robin's death.

"I don't think your skin ever gets any thicker," she told PEOPLE in 2017 of dealing with online trolls. "I've never stopped letting people in, sometimes to my detriment. I'm an actress, and I think if I grew a thick skin … and kept the world out, I wouldn't be very good at my job. I've just grown a different sense of humor. Trolling and bullying, especially when it comes to online, can be damaging, but it also has as much power as you give it."

Last August, Zelda marked the anniversary of her father's death in a tweet posted six years after he died. In the past, Zelda has signed off social media on the anniversary of her father's death to protect her mental health.

"It's hard for me on regular, good day to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she wrote at the time. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."

"But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of others' memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much," she added, before sharing mental health resources and writing, "Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting."