Robert Wagner's Life in Photos

After his engagement to Tina Sinatra ended, Wagner and Wood reconnected and were married again in 1972 on a boat off the coast of Malibu. They had a daughter together, Courtney, and he raised Natasha, Wood's daughter from a previous relationship, after her death by drowning in 1981.

Wood's death was ruled an accident, but decades later, the investigation was reopened and Wagner was named a "person of interest." Natasha told PEOPLE the allegations were "outrageous" and painful for her family: "I know that if my mom had been in any kind of distress he would have given his life for her. I know that as as well as I know my name."