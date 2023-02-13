Robert Wagner Shares Message of Thanks for 93rd Birthday: 'I Love You All So Much' 

Robert Wagner celebrated another lap around the sun surrounded by his nearest and dearest.

The Hart to Hart actor — who turned 93 on Feb. 10 — posted a video to Instagram over the weekend, sharing gratitude to his fans for making his birthday "extra special."

"I want to take this time to thank you all for your birthday wishes to me," Wagner said to the camera, while petting his dog. "I can't tell you how much I appreciated it."

The prolific actor, decked out in a navy blue Ralph Lauren sweater, continued: "I'm here in Aspen, at my home, and I have all my girls with me and my son-in-law and my granddaughter…"

"It's been a wonderful birthday for me and you all have made it extra special and I appreciate it so much. You're thinking of me in such a special way," he concluded.

Alongside the video, Wagner wrote: "Thank you all for the birthday wishes. I love you all so much."

Back in 2016, Wagner wrote a memoir detailing his long career in Hollywood and his time working with some of the biggest actresses of his time, including Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe and his late wife, Natalie Wood.

"I had this gift of meeting wonderful women and working with a lot of them and it was amazing," Wagner said in his memoir, titled I Loved Her in the Movies: Memories of Hollywood's Legendary Actresses. "They made an imprint on me and on all of our lives."

Perhaps no one made more of a mark than Wood, whom he married in 1957, divorced five years later and then remarrying in 1972 before her tragic death at age 43 in a 1981 boating accident.

Famously complex, Wood found fulfillment in becoming a mom, Wagner wrote.

"Natalie was swept away by motherhood," he said. "It was a total home run for her. She was devoted to our girls."

Wagner — who wed actress Jill St. John in 1990 — is father to three daughters: Katie, his daughter with his second wife, Marion Marshall; Courtney, his daughter with Wood; and Natasha Gregson Wagner, Wood's daughter with her second husband Richard Gregson.

In 2020, Natasha and filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau made an HBO documentary about Wood's death titled Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind. While promoting it, she praised her dad for participating in the documentary despite tabloids speculating his involvement in the incident.

"I am always blown away by his courage," Natasha told Fox News at the time. "As my dad and knowing him for basically my whole life, I know him to be such a courageous person. I was just so proud of him. I felt like he was so transparent, elegant, gracious, emotional, connected and present. He was everything that I know him to be, so it felt like an incredible experience to bear witness as his daughter."

"He's one of the great loves of my life," she added. "He moves me every day and he deeply moved me on those days [of filming] for sure."