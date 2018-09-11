Robert Redford Opens Up About Retiring from Acting: 'I Can't Last Forever'

Don’t ask Robert Redford to stick around forever.

The veteran actor, 82, opened up about his decision to retire while promoting his latest film The Old Man and the Gun at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

Redford, who spoke to Variety, said while he’s not sure his new film is the last one for him he knows for certain the end of the road is near.

“I can’t last forever,” he told the outlet.

The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid addressed his decision to retire in late August at the Telluride Film Festival.

“The truth is that I really do feel that it’s time for me to move into retirement,” Redford said at the time. “I’ve been doing this since I was 21. I’ve put my soul and heart into it over the years. I thought, ‘That’s enough. Why don’t you quit while you’re a little bit ahead? Don’t wait for the bell to toll. Just get out.’”

He added, “So I felt my time had come and I couldn’t think of a better project to go out on than this film.”

The actor revealed to Entertainment Weekly in early August that he was retiring from acting saying, “Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll] move towards retirement after this ‘cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21.”

“I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?” he added.

Redford made his Broadway debut in 1959 in Tall Story and hit the small screen with various roles in 1960. In the illustrious career that has followed, Redford has earned two Oscars, six Golden Globes, and one BAFTA, among several other accolades. He has starred in dozens of films, including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, The Great Gatsby, All the President’s Men, and Out of Africa.

He has directed critically acclaimed movies like A River Runs Through It and Ordinary People, and he founded the Sundance Institute.