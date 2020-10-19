The actor's son, James, died on Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver

Robert Redford Is Mourning His Son James' Death with His Family: 'The Grief Is Immeasurable'

Robert Redford is staying close to his family following the death of his son, James.

A rep for the actor, Cindi Berger, tells PEOPLE the actor "is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child," says Berger. "Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

James died on Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver at the age of 58. His wife, Kyle, confirmed the news last week by sharing a tribute to her husband on Twitter, writing, "James died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many."

"As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together," she said, adding, "I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2 yrs."

On Monday, Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune James had died from bile-duct cancer in his liver. Kyle said her husband’s liver disease had returned two years ago and that the cancer was discovered last November while he was awaiting a liver transplant.

James, a filmmaker, struggled with health problems since his childhood. He was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a rare autoimmune disease affecting the liver, according to his IMDb page.

After receiving two liver transplants in 1993, founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, a nonprofit created to educate the public about organ and tissue donation.

Image zoom Robert Redford and his son, James M. Caulfield/WireImage

Together with his father, James co-founded The Redford Center in 2005, a nonprofit focusing on producing films and providing grants to filmmakers who direct films that touch on climate change and the environment.

James was Robert’s third child with his ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen. They had four children together: Scott, who died just two months after his birth in 1959 from sudden infant death syndrome; daughter Shauna, 59, James, and Amy, who turns 50 on Thursday.