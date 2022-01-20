Robert Pattinson's The Batman Movie Is Longest Batman Movie Ever at Nearly 3 Hours: Report

Fans can expect three full hours of Robert Pattinson superhero action.

The official runtime for The Batman, the forthcoming iteration of the DC Comics Caped Crusader starring the Twilight alum in the titular role, was confirmed Thursday as 2 hours and 55 minutes including the credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, the Motion Picture Association announced last week that the film received a PG-13 rating for "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material."

For comparison, The Batman's length nearly matches that of Marvel's Avengers: Engame, which clocked in at 3 hours and 1 minute and broke box office records in 2019. Recent release Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the director's cut Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuted on HBO Max last year, is a massive 4 hours and 2 minutes long.

The R-rated Joker — which won an Oscar for star Joaquin Phoenix — was 2 hours and 2 minutes, and the lengthiest entry in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy was 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which is 2 hours and 44 minutes.

In an interview with MovieMaker, star Zoë Kravitz (she plays Catwoman) discussed how director Matt Reeves had an intense attention to detail and commitment while making The Batman, which depicts a dark, more grounded version of the superhero detective.

"Matt is the most specific person and director I've ever worked with. And I really think it's one of his biggest strengths," said Kravitz. "I think sometimes he beats himself up about it, because he can probably drive himself almost crazy sometimes. But his specificity is really beautiful, especially in a film like this where it can be so easy to just focus on the big action sequences or the explosions. And he will pay attention to the way you put down a cup."