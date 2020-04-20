Robert Pattinson's The Batman Delayed to October 2021 amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Warner Bros. Studios

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman won’t be flying into theaters as soon as expected.

The new film on the famed comic book character, directed by Matt Reeves (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), has been pushed back from its originally scheduled release of June 25, 2021, to October 1, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fans were able to get a first look Pattinson in the batsuit in February when Reeves shared new footage of the film on his Twitter account.

The upcoming film is planned to be part of a trilogy. The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

In October, Pattinson sat down with Esquire where he spoke about the film, saying, “It’s kind of insane.”

“I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all,” he said.

The film’s release shift comes due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed back several films already beginning with Daniel Craig’s highly-anticipated No Time To Die, as well as Black Widow and Mulan.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is another Warner Bros. film, hasn’t shifted from its July 17, 2020 date.

THR reported The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark would be delayed from Sept. 25 to March 12, 2021, while Will Smith’s King Richard, in which he plays the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, will be delayed a full year from Nov. 25, 2020, to Nov. 19, 2021.

