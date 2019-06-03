Robert Pattinson's Batman Films Are a Trilogy: It's Bruce Wayne in 'Detective Mode,' Says Director

Robert Pattinson is set to protect and serve Gotham City for three upcoming Batman movies.

The actor, 33, was confirmed as the next caped crusader last week with director Matt Reeves tweeting a GIF of the actor late Sunday with three bat emojis.

Reeves is set to direct a trilogy of films for Warner Bros. with Pattinson in the leading role, according to Deadline. The first in the trilogy, The Batman, is expected to be released in 2021.

This wouldn’t be the first Batman trilogy — Christopher Nolan famously directed Christian Bale in three films: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

“I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

As for the title of his film, he hinted it could change once production got underway.

“Right now it’s called The Batman,” he said. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know.”

Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. Affleck, 46, began discussions to leave the character following Justice League, according to Variety.

Besides Affleck and Bale, George Clooney, Adam West and Michael Keaton have been just a few of the actors who have portrayed the iconic superhero.

And while some fans may be on the fence about Pattinson’s casting as the iconic superhero, the actor has proved he can carry a tentpole movie in the past with the Twilight series.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he recently told USA Today of the Twilight series. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense.”

The actor is also working on another Warner Bros. film, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, alongside John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki. The epic opens in 2020.