Robert Pattinson Is Unrecognizable with Fake Teeth and a Southern Accent in Scene from Damsel

Robert Pattinson stars in Damsel alongside Mia Wasikowska — a western written and directed by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner that throws into question the craziest things people do for love. The Twilight star plays Samuel Alabaster, a pioneer who journeys across the country to be with Wasikowska’s Penelope.

But things don’t go according to plan when he gets there, and Penelope welcomes him with the sight of a shotgun pointed straight at him. In the exclusive clip above, the two face off after Pattinson says he bought her a miniature horse because it’s her favorite animal, but she has something else to say about it.

Robert Pattinson in Damsel Magnolia Pictures

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

David and Nathan said Pattinson and Wasikowska jumped into the unconventional characters immediately.

“With Rob and Mia, we liked that they’d never done roles like this before and that they were excited about the challenges of the characters and unconventional structure of the film,” the directors tell PEOPLE. “They quickly dialed into the tone we were going for, the balance of humor and pathos, and it made our job easy.”

Damsel hits theaters June 22.