Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Stroll in New York City

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are enjoying the summer weather!

The private couple was photographed holding hands in New York City Tuesday, keeping it casual as they walked down the street. Pattinson, 36, was pictured in a navy T-shirt, khaki shorts, and sneakers, adding a brown trucker hat and face mask. Waterhouse, 30, went monochrome with a black printed sweatshirt, pants and matching sneakers, accessorizing with sunglasses and a silver necklace.

The actor and model were most recently seen together on the opposite coast. In May, they stepped out for a night out at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, helping pal Georgia May Jagger celebrate the launch of her hair dye brand Bleach London's first U.S. campaign.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first romantically linked in July 2018, when a source told PEOPLE they were "dating" after they were spotted putting on some PDA while out together in London.

The pair began living together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he filmed his titular superhero role in The Batman. An insider told PEOPLE that their relationship appeared to be "on the fast track" at the time.

"They are very loved-up," the source said in July 2020. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

Pattinson previously said that seeing Waterhouse's reaction to The Batman "kind of changed the entire thing" for him as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February.

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," Pattinson said. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'"



The romance is Pattinson's first relationship since ending his engagement with FKA Twigs in late 2017. Before getting together with Twigs, he also famously dated Twilight costar Kristen Stewart.