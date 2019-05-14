Robert Pattinson Turns 33 with Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse by His Side

Robert Pattinson had a special lady by his side as he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

The British actor stepped out for a birthday dinner at the Chateau Marmont on Monday with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. The two were seen hanging out outside the L.A. hotspot with actor Tom Sturridge before jumping in their car and heading out.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, 27, were first linked after a PDA-filled outing in London in July 2018. They’ve been spotted out and about a handful of times since, most recently in late January when they were seen on a run in London.

A source previously told PEOPLE the two “are dating” after their nighttime summer date.

This is Pattinson’s first relationship since ending his engagement with singer F.K.A. Twigs in late 2017 after dating for more than two years. The actor also had a years-long relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart before Twigs.

Waterhouse was most recently linked with director Darren Aronofsky when they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, but both reps denied any romantic relationship. She also dated Bradley Cooper for two years until their breakup in the spring of 2015 and shortly after dated Diego Luna until 2017.