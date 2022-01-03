Scream is in theaters next Friday, and The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, is out March 4

Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Fifth Scream Are Most Anticipated Movies of 2022, Per IMDb

Fans can't wait to see Robert Pattinson as Batman.

According to IMDb, the website's users voted The Batman as the most anticipated movie of 2022. In theaters March 4, the superhero film stars Pattinson, 35, as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, as he goes up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) with an assist from Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman.

No. 2 on the list is Scream, which hits theaters next Friday. For the fifth installment in the horror franchise, original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return alongside a crop of newcomers facing another Ghostface killer.

The rest of the list includes, in descending order: Thor: Love and Thunder; Top Gun: Maverick; Killers of the Flower Moon; Jurassic World Dominion; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Mission: Impossible 7; Uncharted; and The Flash.

Last week, Fandango released the results of its poll asking fans for their most anticipated films of the year, finding slightly different outcomes.

In first place is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel sequel that's expected for a November release date. Animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse is second, followed by The Batman. The rest of the list includes Thor, Jurassic World, Doctor Strange, Avatar 2, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

Kravitz, 33, told Variety in November that she has watched "a little" of The Batman so far and feels Pattinson is "perfect" in the title role.

"Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world," she said at the time.