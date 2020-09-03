Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19, The Batman Production Is Halted: Report

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after his movie The Batman resumed production in England, according to Vanity Fair.

A rep for the actor, 34, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Warner Bros. did not specify who on set was affected but did tell Vanity Fair in a statement, "A member of The Batman production tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

This is the second time the film has halted production, with the first being in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the globe.

The film is set to star Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the character’s early years as a detective and vigilante.

Zoe Kravitz will star as Selina Kyle while Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and John Turturro will also be featured.

Last month, Pattinson made a surprise appearance during the virtual DC Comics' FanDome event, delivering a message to fans as he prepared to return to the role.

"As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character," Pattinson said. "I've always been a massive fan."

"I'm not really allowed to share anything, so I'm going to hand it over to the great Matt Reeves who's somewhere around here, and he can determine what can and can't be talked about," he added, before teasing a "cool surprise" coming at the end of the event.

The surprise was Warner Bros. releasing the first trailer for The Batman, which gave fans a brief, but thrilling, look at Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

The idea for the films is "very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," director Matt Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter last year, adding, "It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.

The Batman is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.