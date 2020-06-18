Robert Pattinson Teases Just How Action-Packed Christopher Nolan's Tenet Is

"Hopefully it will be a ridiculously overwhelming experience," the actor tells EW of watching the Christopher Nolan-directed spy film

The plot of Christopher Nolan's upcoming action movie Tenet remains vague, but star Robert Pattinson hopes it'll deliver in a big way.

"[Tenet is] kind of a unicorn of a movie anyway, because it’s not based on an IP thing,” Pattinson, 34, told Entertainment Weekly in its latest cover story. “But after all this — hopefully it will be a ridiculously overwhelming experience.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The British actor and his costars John David Washington and Aaron Taylor-Johnson filmed for seven weeks in Estonia, where Pattinson partook in an elaborate car-chase scene.

“It’s funny, I did one day’s training for the stunt driving,” he said. “I thought that I wasn’t going to be doing any stunt driving in it, but then I ended up doing tons and tons. I remember doing one sequence where me and John David are in a BMW with an IMAX camera rigged on the hood, which means you can’t see anything through the windscreen, basically. And also, if you turn even slightly too much to the left or right, the rig hits the road, which is kind of terrifying."

Image zoom Marc Hom for EW

Responding to Pattinson's comments, Nolan told the outlet the actor was "being typically cheeky and self-deprecating."

"His day of 'stunt training' was actually a day of ability assessment by our stunt team who found him to be an excellent driver more than capable of safely performing the required shots, none of which, for the record were as difficult as parallel parking," said the director.

Image zoom John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in Tenet Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Pattinson Is 'Ready' for Another Twilight Movie: 'I've Got the Botox Out'

Nonetheless, Pattinson said he enjoyed the experience: "Chris has so much control over the set, you get to do the actual fun stuff, which normally would be reserved for experts and not people who can’t even parallel park."

According to Nolan, 49, Pattinson plays a character possibly named Neil, who he described as a “slightly rascally character who operates within what they refer to as this twilight world of operatives in different secret services.”

“We think he may be called Neil,” Nolan said. “You never really quite know what’s going on with these identities.”

Tenet pushed back its July 17 premiere date by two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that closed theaters nationwide. By the end of June, movie theaters will be allowed to be open in at least 31 states.

“I can really only take responsibility for finishing the film and trying to make an entertainment that’s worth going back to the movies for,” Nolan said. “That’s the kind of film we’ve always tried to make, and Tenet is no exception."