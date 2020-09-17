Robert Pattinson is also in town filming The Batman, though production was forced to shut down early this month when someone tested positive for COVID-19

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Put on PDA Display in His First Sighting Since Batman Shutdown

Robert Pattinson is out and about again after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor was seen on Wednesday with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London, where the couple lives together. The duo was spotted putting on a rare display of PDA while sitting on a park bench, with Waterhouse, 28, leaning in to kiss Pattinson, 34, at one point.

Pattinson is also in town filming The Batman, though production was forced to shut down early this month when someone tested positive for COVID-19, Warner Bros. confirmed to PEOPLE. Vanity Fair later reported it was Pattinson who had gotten the positive test.

"A member of The Batman production tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

It marked the second time the film had to halt production, with the first being in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept through the world.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been living through the pandemic together in London, England, where they've been spotted out and about since they were first linked in July 2018. Since then, the two have bonded more and are spending plenty of quality time together while adhering to the U.K. lockdown.

“They are very loved-up," a source told PEOPLE of the two. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

The low-key couple have kept their relationship private since they were first linked together on a late-night outing, where they were seen holding hands around London and going clubbing.

This is Pattinson’s first relationship since ending his engagement with singer F.K.A. Twigs in late 2017 after dating for more than two years. The star of the upcoming The Batman also had a years-long relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart before meeting Twigs.