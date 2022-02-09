Robert Pattinson Recalls Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Talking to 'Obsessive' DC Fan at His Home

The Batman's Robert Pattinson recalls girlfriend Suki Waterhouse "talking to an obsessive" fan of DC, joking to GQ, "She was very entertaining"

Robert Pattinson is giving a rare glimpse into his playful dynamic with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

In his March 2022 cover interview for GQ, the 35-year-old star of The Batman recalls how Waterhouse, 30, recently got into a conversation with the boiler repairman at Pattinson's home about comics lore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," Pattinson said.

"And I'm looking at her like: 'Shut the f--- up!' " he continued, laughing. "'Why are you doing this to me?' She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Robert Pattinson GQ Robert Pattinson on the cover of GQ's March 2022 issue | Credit: Jack Bridgland/GQ

Pattinson also said Waterhouse convinced him to think twice about visiting a zoo, revealing, "I was talking to my girlfriend last night and she was, like, 'You know, people don't really like zoos ... ' "

"I'd been thinking about a metaphorical thing. But then I was thinking that's very wrong, a sad bear walking in circles," he joked.

Waterhouse began dating the Twilight star in July 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE after they were spotted catching a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London before getting drinks at SoHo House in Notting Hill.

They later celebrated his birthday at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in May 2019. The couple has since spent their quarantine together in London, where Pattinson was filming The Batman.

RELATED VIDEO: A Fan Gets Touchy-Feely with Robert Pattinson

"They are very loved-up," a source told PEOPLE in July 2020, two years after Pattinson was first linked to the model/actress. "They haven't been together that long."

"But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other," the insider added at the time.

Waterhouse was previously linked to director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she attended the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, but their reps denied any romance. The Bad Batch actress also dated Diego Luna and Bradley Cooper.

Pattinson was previously engaged to F.K.A. Twigs following his relationship with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart.