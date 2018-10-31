Going Strong! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Seen Clubbing Out in London

Robert Pattinson and new flame Suki Waterhouse are still going strong.

The couple was seen leaving a London club together late Tuesday night. The actor, 32, and the model, 26, bundled up against the cold England weather as they hopped into a waiting car.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse ‘Are Dating’ as They’re Spotted Showing PDA in London

Waterhouse kept her head down as she wore a striped sweater with a bright green shirt underneath and black pants, while Pattinson hid his face with a black cap and matched Waterhouse with a green shirt under a black leather jacket and black pants.

A source previously told PEOPLE the two “are dating” after they were spotted showing off PDA in late July on a late-night walk.

WATCH: Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs Split — But Might Get Back Together: ‘That’s the Girl He Wants to Marry’

This is Pattinson’s first relationship since ending his engagement with singer F.K.A. Twigs in late 2017 after dating for more than two years. The actor also had a years-long relationship with his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart before Twigs.

Waterhouse was most recently linked with director Darren Aronofsky when they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, but both reps denied any romantic relationship. She also dated Bradley Cooper for two years until their breakup in the spring of 2015 and shortly after dated Diego Luna until 2017.