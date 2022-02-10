Robert Pattinson Reveals a Surprise Connection Between His Harry Potter and Twilight Film Roles

Robert Pattinson starred as Cedric Diggory in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and as Edward Cullen in 2008's Twilight

Cedric Diggory and Edward Cullen have more in common than Robert Pattinson.

While recently speaking with GQ, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his past film roles, including his work in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 and Twilight in 2008.

Pattinson revealed that Harry Potter's wizarding student Cedric and Twilight's eternal teen vampire Edward are both introduced onscreen by jumping out of trees, which was his idea.

"It was definitely my concept to jump out of the tree at the beginning of my intro [in Harry Potter], which I then kind of repeated later on in Twilight," the actor explained.

Pattison added, "For some reason, I always have a suggestion to be like, 'Why doesn't he just appear just jumping out of a tree?' "

HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE; TWILIGHT Credit: Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection; Alamy Stock Photo

Later in conversation with GQ, Pattinson gave more insight into the "iconic" film roles, highlighting how Cedric's death in the fourth Harry Potter film was the franchise's first to be seen onscreen.

"He's the first death in Harry Potter, which is my claim to fame," Pattinson joked.

The actor added the first Potter scene he filmed was "so terrifying," as the cameras captured the third task of the Triwizard Tournament.

"I remember the first scene I ever shot on that was in the magical maze at the end and I'd never done anything with special effects and stunts and it was a big deal at the time," he said. "It felt very, very intimidating."

Robert Pattinson Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Pattinson also recalled how he felt "dorky" while holding a magic wand on the set of the wizarding film.

"I'm holding it like a gun with two hands thinking like I'm in a Die Hard movie," the star joked, "I think I even have one eye closed."

As for Twilight, Pattinson said the part came about after he had run out of money from his Harry Potter role, and at a point where he had developed an "absolute terror of auditions"

He also reflected on the first film in the vampire saga, telling GQ, "I do think there's something in that first movie. You can see that people were taking it seriously ... and it has this passion to it."

In GQ's March 2022 issue, Pattison spoke about his upcoming film The Batman and how his version of the Caped Crusader is "kind of a weirdo." He stars in the Matt Reeves–directed film opposite Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

"I've definitely found a little interesting thread," Pattinson explained. "He doesn't have a playboy persona at all, so he's kind of a weirdo as Bruce and a weirdo as Batman, and I kept thinking there's a more nihilistic slant to it."

'Cause, normally, in all the other movies, Bruce goes away, trains and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking, 'I'm gonna change things here.' But in this, it's sort of implied that he's had a bit of a breakdown," he continued. "But this thing he's doing, it's not even working. Like, it's two years into it, and the crime has gotten worse since Bruce started being Batman. The people of Gotham think that he's just another symptom of how s--- everything is."