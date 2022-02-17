The Twilight alum told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that he "wanted to do a radically different thing" than the actors that portrayed Batman before him

Robert Pattinson Says His First Batman Voice Was 'Absolutely Atrocious': 'They Told Me To Stop'

It took Robert Pattinson some time to get his Batman voice right.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 35-year-old actor told host Jimmy Kimmel that he "wanted to do a radically different thing" than the actors that portrayed Batman before him.

On set, however, Pattinson said his idea wasn't received well.

"I thought — because everyone has this kind of gruff, gravelly thing — I'm like, 'I'm going to do the opposite. I'm going to go really whispery.' And I tried to do it for, like, the first two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they asked me to stop doing it," he explained, ending with a laugh.

However, Pattinson said he was recently told that he's not the only actor to try the technique. "That's what Christian Bale did in Batman Begins as well," he told Kimmel, 54.

"And if you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice," he continued, "and I only found this out a couple weeks ago. It's kind of interesting."

Regarding finding the perfect cadence for his Batman, Pattinson said, "It's funny, it's something you can feel when it feels right. There's something [when] you put the suit on and you have to speak in a certain way."

Earlier in the interview, Kimmel praised Pattinson for his performance in the upcoming film. "There's nothing worse than being a bad Batman," Kimmel quipped, adding that there would be "no bigger disaster than that."

"That's what everyone keeps telling me!" Pattinson exclaimed. "They're like, you know, 'If all fails, you've still been part of something really special.' And I'm like, 'I don't want to be the worst one! Like, that's what I'm remembered for."

Kimmel interjected with, "That's a terrible thing to say to somebody," to which Pattinson replied, "Especially the week before the release!"

Pattinson saw The Batman for the first time earlier this week and was "absolutely terrified" to do so, he said. "I haven't been scared to release a movie in such a long time," he added.

But it was his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's reaction that "changed the entire thing" for him, knowing that she is not the biggest fan of superhero-themed films.

"And just seeing that it's just capturing her attention the entire time — and then [she] actually just my hand and just kind of touched it right there [on her cheek] and I could feel a little tear — and I was like no way!" he told Kimmel.

Also this week, Pattinson and costar Zoë Kravitz opened up to Entertainment Weekly about their "intense" chemistry test for the film.

"There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment," said Kravitz, 33. "I saw a look in his eye that I hadn't seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable as well was really beautiful."