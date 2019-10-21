Robert Pattinson Says He's in the 'Very, Very Early' Stages of Bulking Up for The Batman

Robert Pattinson‘s turn as Batman is just around the corner — and the actor is starting to get in shape.

In a video clip shared by Twitter user @ibabysky, the actor is asked if he’s started bulking up for the upcoming The Batman.

“I’m early stages. Very, very early,” Pattinson, 33, answered.

Pattinson also admitted that he’s been more into exercising lately after the interviewer brought up how he didn’t use to like it.

“I didn’t when I was younger, but now, as I’ve kind of gotten older I’m suddenly getting aware of aging,” he said. “So now I’m kind of like, I need to put some effort in otherwise I’m gonna need a hip replacement.”

It’s now been months since Pattinson officially won the role of Batman for the upcoming new trilogy — but he’s still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson recently told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

In an earlier interview with Variety — his first since being confirmed as the new caped crusader — Pattinson revealed that he’s been training for the part since childhood. The actor admitted that he had grown up watching the Tim Burton Batman movies and once had his own Batman costume.

“When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had,” he said.

After news broke that Pattinson would be taking over the role previously played by George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, among others, the internet was divided, but the actor told Variety that he wasn’t fazed by the doubters.

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he said, adding, “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

He can currently be seen in The Lighthouse, which is playing in select theaters.