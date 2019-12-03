Robert Pattinson Says Batman 'Doesn't Count' as a Superhero: 'You Need to Have Magical Powers'

Robert Pattinson is here to remind everyone that Batman isn’t technically, actually a superhero.

The 33-year-old actor sat down for NBC News’ Sunday Today with Willie Geist where host Geist brought up his next role as the caped crusader in the upcoming The Batman. But when Geist called Batman a “superhero,” Pattinson quickly set the record straight.

“Batman’s not a superhero,” he said. “It’s weird. I always balk at it. I’m like, it doesn’t count. You need to have, like, magical powers to be a superhero.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Batman Films Are a Trilogy: It’s Bruce Wayne in ‘Detective Mode,’ Says Director

While Batman fights crime with superheroes like Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, he relies purely on technology and strength for his heightened abilities.

Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne and his vigilante alter ego will take a more human approach to the story. Director Matt Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January his idea for the films is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode that we’ve seen in the films.”

Image zoom Robert Pattinson Kimberly White/Getty

As Reeves explained, “The comics have a history of that. [Bruce Wayne] is supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been.”

“I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc that he can go through a transformation.”

Reeves is set to direct a trilogy of films for Warner Bros. with Pattinson in the leading role, according to Deadline. The first in the trilogy, The Batman, is expected to be released in 2021.

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Reveals His ‘Piratey’ Batman Voice Will Be Inspired by Willem Dafoe

This wouldn’t be the first Batman trilogy — Christopher Nolan famously directed Christian Bale in three films: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.

It’s now been months since Pattinson officially won the role of Batman for the upcoming new trilogy — but he’s still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson recently told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.

Pattinson can currently be seen in The Lighthouse.