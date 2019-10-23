Robert Pattinson Reveals His 'Piratey' Batman Voice Will Be Inspired by Willem Dafoe

Robert Pattinson didn’t have to look far to find inspiration for his Batman voice.

The actor is set to take on the iconic superhero in The Batman, and like every actor who inherits the role, he’s had to think about what his unique Batman voice will sound like. Thankfully, his The Lighthouse costar Willem Dafoe has been very helpful.

“Willem’s voice in this is kind of inspiring for it, to be honest,” Pattinson, 33, told Access Hollywood. “It is pretty similar, the voice I’m gonna do. Batman has a sort of piratey kind of voice, I think that will really suit it.”

RELATED: Robert Pattinson’s Batman Films Are a Trilogy: It’s Bruce Wayne in ‘Detective Mode,’ Says Director

Pattinson has already slowly started preparing to take on the role in other ways. In a video clip shared by Twitter user @ibabysky, the actor was asked if he’s started bulking up for the upcoming The Batman.

“I’m early stages. Very, very early,” Pattinson answered.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pattinson also admitted that he’s been more into exercising lately after the interviewer brought up how he didn’t use to like it.

“I didn’t when I was younger, but now, as I’ve kind of gotten older I’m suddenly getting aware of aging,” he said. “So now I’m kind of like, I need to put some effort in otherwise I’m gonna need a hip replacement.”

It’s now been months since Pattinson officially won the role of Batman for the upcoming new trilogy — but he’s still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson recently told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.

The Lighthouse is now playing in select theaters.