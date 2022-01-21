Robert Pattinson clarifies in a new interview that he "was in a lower gear of working out" while filming The Batman, during the COVID-19 lockdown

Robert Pattinson Regrets Joking About Not Working Out for Batman Role: 'Came Back to Haunt Me'

Robert Pattinson wants you to know that he did indeed beef up to play Batman.

The actor, 35, recently chatted with MovieMaker about his role as the titular Caped Crusader in the upcoming epic The Batman, admitting that comments he previously made to GQ about his work in the gym (or rather, lack thereof) to get ready for the film "came back to haunt [him]."

"I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out," said Pattinson, laughing. "I think it's like an English thing. Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, 'How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?' or whatever."

Pattinson's initial comments to GQ for a June/July 2020 cover story included the Twilight alum saying, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem."

"You set a precedent," he added. "No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean — he wasn't exactly ripped."

And while he said his costar Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, had been working out five days a week, "Literally, I'm just barely doing anything," Pattison told the magazine at the time.

The actor clarified in his recent interview with MovieMaker that he was, in fact, keeping up with his fitness ("You're playing Batman. You have to work out") — just not at a level he may have been, given a different situation.

"I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England," Pattinson said. "I was in a lower gear of working out."

"It's the same thing as saying in an interview when I was like 21 that I didn't wash my hair," he continued, laughing. "It just sticks for 15 years."

Fans can expect three full hours of superhero action when The Batman hits theaters in March. The official runtime for the Matt Reeves-directed film was confirmed Thursday as 2 hours and 55 minutes including the credits, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, the Motion Picture Association announced last week that the film received a PG-13 rating for "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material."

The Batman's length nearly matches that of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at 3 hours and 1 minute and broke box-office records in 2019. Recent release Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the director's cut Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuted on HBO Max last year, is a massive 4 hours and 2 minutes long.

The R-rated Joker — which garnered an Oscar for star Joaquin Phoenix — was 2 hours and 2 minutes, and the lengthiest entry in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy was 2012's The Dark Knight Rises at 2 hours and 44 minutes.