Robert Pattinson Is 'Ready' for Another Twilight Movie: 'I've Got the Botox Out'

Twilight‘s leading man is all set to go if the franchise ever returns to the big screen.

Robert Pattinson joked to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival that he’s been waiting for his chance to play non-aging vampire Edward Cullen again.

“I’ve literally talked to my agent about it. The amount of time I spend moisturizing — I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. I’ve got the botox out,” Pattinson said while laughing.

The hugely popular movie adaptation of the first book turns 10 in October, which Pattinson doesn’t fully believe.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like 10 years ago,” the actor, 32, admitted. “I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time I started doing those movies. It feels like not a day has passed.”

Pattinson starred alongside a cast of then-newcomers in the film, including Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Anna Kendrick, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene. The story revolved around Pattinson’s Edward Cullen falling in love with a human (Stewart) while he keeps pretending to be in high school due to having been turned into a vampire when he was 17.

The four books spanned five movies and launched the cast into stardom. And Pattinson still gets plenty of people telling him their a fan of the movies.

“Whenever anyone says it’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure,” Pattinson said.