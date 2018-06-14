Robert Pattinson Praises Ex Kristen Stewart After Recent Reunion: She's a 'Powerhouse'

Robert Pattinson might no longer be with Kristen Stewart — but he’s got nothing but praise for his ex.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor, 32, looked back on all the strong actresses he’s worked with ever since he made a breakthrough in 2008’s hit teen romance Twilight. Now starring opposite Mia Wasikowska in Damsel, Pattinson took some time to honor all his previous leading ladies.

“Oh tons! I mean, I’ve worked with some real power houses. Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She’s great.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Pattinson and Stewart recently reunited at Lily-Rose Depp’s birthday party in Los Angeles after dating for 4 years before splitting in 2012. The two starred in the popular Twilight franchise, which ended with Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in 2012.

The actor has since gone on to make over a dozen movies, including Damsel — a western written and directed by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner that throws into question the craziest things people do for love.

“It was really fun. I really wanted to do one for ages,” Pattinson said about the movie at the Hollywood premiere of the film on Wednesday. “I mean, I’ve played a lot of serious psychopaths so I thought I’d play a funny psychopath.”

Damsel hits theaters June 22.