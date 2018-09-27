Awkward! Robert Pattinson Poses with Mia Goth Days After Their Famous Exes Were Spotted Together

Well, this is complicated!

Just one day after his ex-fiancée FKA twigs was spotted taking a stroll with Shia LaBeouf, Robert Pattinson made a public appearance with LaBeouf’s ex-wife Mia Goth. FKA twigs was previously engaged to Pattinson in 2015 before they split in 2017. (A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time Pattinson and the singer split due to distance and time apart.)

Pattinson and Goth, who are starring in new film High Life, were seen posing together on Thursday at the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival during a photocall.

Pattinson, 32, kept things casual in a striped shirt, which he paired with a black jacket, matching pants and some sturdy boots. Meanwhile Goth, 24, went for a more monochromatic look, opting for a black blazer, which she wore alongside a black shirt, black pants, and a pair of black high heels.

The two actors also posed alongside costars Juliette Binoche and baby Scarlett Lindsey, who also appears in the film.

Sparking romance rumors, LeBouf, 32, and the British singer, 30, were photographed leaving her London home and venturing to a local grocery store on Tuesday, according to photos from the Daily Mail.

The two acted alongside each other in their upcoming film Honey Boy which was written by LaBeouf and centers on a child actor working to mend his relationship with his alcoholic father.

While reps for both stars had no comment about their relationship, a rep for the actor told PEOPLE that the American Honey actor and Goth had officially parted ways.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” the actor’s rep told PEOPLE. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

The Fury actor previously tied the knot with Goth in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in October 2016.

While the actor confirmed the marriage while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that month, the Clark County of Nevada claimed he and Goth were not legally married, writing in a tweet at the time, “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas.”