Robert Pattinson Says He's on Good Terms with Exes Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson is far from bitter when it comes to his famous exes.

The High Life actor is known for keeping his private life out of the spotlight but confirmed in a new interview that he’s still friendly with former flames Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs.

“Yes, yes,” he replied when asked in a The Sunday Times article if he’s still on good terms with the women.

Pattinson, 32, added of dating the fellow stars, “They were pretty long relationships, not like three months.”

The British star was much more reluctant to speak to his current romance with model Suki Waterhouse, responding, “Do I have to?” when asked to talk about her.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that the two were dating after they were spotted showing PDA in London.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson, FKA twigs Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better,” Pattinson told the Times of keeping his relationships away from the limelight.

Image zoom Anthony Harvey/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/Getty; J. Countess/WireImage

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Recently Rewatched The Twilight Saga: New Moon: I Have ‘Very Warm Memories’

“I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Pattinson dated Stewart, his costar in the Twilight franchise, for four years before splitting in 2012.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Ian Gavan/Getty

He previously praised the actress, 29, in June 2018 as a “powerhouse” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

RELATED: Going Strong! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Seen Clubbing Out in London

“Oh tons! I mean, I’ve worked with some real powerhouses. Definitely Mia [Wasikowska] is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman,” he said when asked about the strong actresses he’s worked with. “Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She’s great.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson ended his engagement to singer FKA Twigs, 31, in 2017 after two years together.