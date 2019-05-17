Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Are in the Running to Play Batman in New Film

There’s a new Caped Crusader set to hit the big screen — and there are a couple of actors vying to wear the famous batsuit.

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are both contenders to play Batman in a new film by Warner Bros. called The Batman, which is set to hit theaters in June 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While it’s unclear who will get to pick up the mantle of Batman, multiple reports suggest Pattinson, 33, is the frontrunner, while other names have been floated about such as Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The film is set to be directed by Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Ben Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

Affleck, 46, began discussions to leave the character following Justice League, according to Variety.

Besides Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Adam West and Michael Keaton have been just a few of the actors who have portrayed the iconic superhero.

Pattinson rose to fame with the Twilight series, and if he plays Batman it will be the biggest studio film he’s signed on to since 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

In April 2018, the actor admitted to having rewatched New Moon on TV, saying, “it genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack.”

He and costar Kristen Stewart faced massive media attention over their on-screen and off-screen relationship at the time.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he said. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense.”

The actor is also working on another Warner Bros. film, an untitled Christopher Nolan project alongside John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki.

Meanwhile, Hoult stars as J.R.R. Tolkien in the film Tolkien and will reprise his role as Hank McCoy/Beast in Dark Phoenix later this summer.