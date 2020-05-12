Robert Pattinson reveals in the June/July issue of GQ how he's held up since the production of The Batman came to a halt due to the coronavirus

Robert Pattinson Says He 'Lost All Sense of Time' After The Batman Production Shut Down

Robert Pattinson's world was turned upside down when production on Matt Reeves' The Batman was shut down in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old actor, who is currently living with his girlfriend in the London apartment rented out for him to film the superhero movie, explained in the June/July issue of GQ how he "almost immediately totally lost all sense of time" once production came to a halt.

"It’s a complaint which a lot of people have about me," he said. "I don’t have a sense of time. I think something two years ago could actually be a week ago. It’s definitely been a complaint about my personality.”

In lieu of filming, the actor's trainer left him with a BOSU ball and a single weight to maintain the fit physique needed to portray Bruce Wayne. But for now, Pattinson said he is holding off on training.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said, "you" signifying other actors and public figures. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean—he wasn’t exactly ripped."

On the other hand, Pattinson's costar, Zoë Kravitz — who is starring as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming film— has kept up with her fitness regiment. Pattinson said the actress told him in a recent phone call that she's been exercising five days a week while at home.

“Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” he admitted.

Pattinson acknowledged that now two months into the lockdown, he's struggled to even go outside his apartment without feeling out of place.

“I went for a run around the park today,” he said. “I’m so terrified of being, like, arrested. You’re allowed to run around here. But the terror I feel from it is quite extreme.”

But still, Pattinson remains determined to get back on set and finish filming his iteration of Batman — a role that has been previously depicted by stars like George Clooney, Christian Bale, and most recently, Ben Affleck.

“I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered," Pattinson said of his decision to play the caped crusader. "Like, where is the gap?... And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: 'Where’s my opening?' And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that."

"There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened," he added. "You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways ... it makes you a little kind of spicy.”

The Batman also stars Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro.

The film was originally scheduled for release on June 25, 2021, but due to the coronavirus, it has been pushed back to October 1, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

