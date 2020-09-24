Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor to Host Virtual GO Gala to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

The Oct. 24 event will also include musical performances from HAIM, Judith Hill and Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Stars creating change: Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson will team up to host GO Campaign's 14th Annual Gala, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The virtual, free event on Oct. 24 will also feature exclusive musical performances from HAIM, Judith Hill, Katharine McPhee and David Foster, McGregor and his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as well as McGregor's daughter's band French Thyme. ​It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia​’s Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney will also make a special appearance.

All funds raised at the gala will support GO Campaign’s ongoing efforts for global COVID-19 relief and racial justice in the U.S. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, GO Campaign, which aims to raise awareness and funds to help orphans and vulnerable children worldwide, has granted more than $176,000 in COVID emergency relief to grassroots organizations.

Image zoom Lily Collins and Robert Pattinson at the 2018 GO Gala. GO Gala

"I’m grateful that we can still come together virtually and now globally to help raise funds for GO Campaign and its mission to support families and children worldwide,” 34-year-old Pattinson said in a statement.

Celebrity guests will award viewers with special prizes and raffle items throughout the program.

"In this time when we are restricted in our travel, it’s fantastic that GO Campaign still allows us to make meaningful impact around the world,” McGregor, 49, said. “GO gives us the opportunity to connect with communities far and wide and remind us that we are all part of a bigger, global family.”

Image zoom Ewan McGregor speaking at the 8th Annual GO Gala in 2015. GO Gala

Emily in Paris star Collins, 31, added, “We have the power and platform to make really impactful changes to so many people’s lives. I love supporting the GO Campaign and am excited about helping children and families in all these communities.

Tickets for the live event can be reserved at Gogala2020.org.