Robert Pattinson Knows There's a Chance He Could 'Mess' Up Playing Batman

Robert Pattinson is used to feeling the pressure.

As the actor films the upcoming The Batman, in which he takes over as the masked crusader, Pattinson told Total Film Magazine that he knows what it's like to take on a project with loads of anticipation attached.

″There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on," he said, according to NME. ″I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage."

The film stars Pattinson, 34, as Bruce Wayne, aka the Batman, in the character’s early years as a detective and vigilante. Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro star as well, with Zoë Kravitz rounding out the cast as Catwoman.

The Batman production recently shut down again when someone on set, later reported to be Pattinson himself, tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot was briefly paused as the quarantine period went into effect and later resumed.

It's the second time production has been forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming previously stopped back in March as the U.K., where the film is being shot, went into a strict lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

Image zoom Robert Pattinson in the bat suit for The Batman Warner Bros. Studios

The Batman is ″about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect,″ director Reeves said of his The Batman retelling during the DC Comics' FanDome event last month.

″One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins,″ he said.