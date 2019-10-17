Robert Pattinson Jokes He’s 'Old and Boring': 'I Only Have Abs, Like, Two Weeks a Year'

Robert Pattinson apparently doesn’t think he’s interesting enough for Instagram.

The famously private actor, who has stayed away from all social media platforms, gave an in-depth interview to the New York Times where he talked about his career and the overwhelming fame that followed his breakout role in the Twilight series.

But now that he’s back to making big movies — including a starring role in the upcoming The Batman — Pattinson, 33, said he’s not worried about returning to that level of public attention.

“People don’t really mess with me in the same way now that I’m older,” he said. “When I was younger, the paparazzi would be crazy to me — I’d be leaving a place, and people would be screaming abuse — but I can’t imagine it going back to that. Do people really care anymore? The gossip magazines have all kind of gone away, and everyone just puts their stuff on Instagram anyway.”

But when the interviewer pointed out that he doesn’t have an Instagram, Pattinson had a hilarious response.

“I’m old and boring. And I only have abs, like, two weeks a year,” he joked.

While Pattinson has tried to keep his life outside the spotlight ever since Twilight, the actor told USA Today he recently rewatched the second film of the series, New Moon, on TV “just the other day” and admitted, “it genuinely does have an incredibly good soundtrack.”

“I completely forgot, but the soundtracks were quite ahead of their time,” he said.

He and his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart faced massive media attention over their on-screen and off-screen relationship at the time.

“It’s lovely now that the mania is not so intense,” he said. “People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It’s a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all when it was very, very intense.”

He added, “Now the intensity has died down and it’s just very warm memories.”

Pattinson also shared his surprise as to how the film has withstood the test of time, saying, “It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like.”

“It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool,” he continued. “I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed it’s just everywhere. But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so late 2000s.’”