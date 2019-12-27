Robert Pattinson Jokes He’ll Move on to 'Art-House Porn' If Batman Role Isn’t a Success

Robert Pattinson has a backup plan if his new role playing Batman doesn’t live up to expectations.

The actor, 33, spoke to The Guardian about being cast as the caped crusader explaining that he “felt a connection to it, I don’t know why.”

“I just really wanted it,” Pattinson said, adding that he’s already feeling the pressure of playing the iconic character.

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation,” he said. “Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!”

Despite the public anticipation, Pattinson assures, “There is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

Image zoom Robert Pattinson Kimberly White/Getty

The Lighthouse star already has a backup plan in case his three upcoming Batman movies are a disappointment.

“Porn,” he joked, laughing. “But art-house porn.”

RELATED: Colin Farrell Is in Talks to Star as Penguin Opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Pattinson snagged the role as Batman in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie in May after months of callbacks. In October, the actor admitted he was still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

The upcoming film, directed by Matt Reeves, is planned to be part of a trilogy. The movie will also star Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

Previous actors who’ve taken on the famous superhero role include Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Adam West and Michael Keaton.

The first in the trilogy, The Batman, is expected to be released in 2021.