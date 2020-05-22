John David Washington and Robert Pattinson try to hold off "Armageddon" in the second trailer for Tenet

Robert Pattinson and John David Washington Are 'Reversing the Flow of Time' in Tenet Trailer

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is proceeding as usual.

The second trailer for the director's latest film debuted on Thursday night featuring more insight into the storyline that Nolan, 49, has guarded since it was announced he would be directing Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To do what I do I need some idea of the threat we face," Washington's character says in the trailer.

When Pattinson's character asks, "Why did you bring me in?" Washington says, "You really want to know? He can communicate with the future."

"Time travel?" Pattinson asks, to which Washington responds, "No. Inversion."

In a later scene, Washington asks an integral question: "This reversing the flow of time. Doesn't us being here now mean it never happened?"

Fans of the director will see the return of Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy star Michael Caine, as well as Elizabeth Debicki, Himesh Patel, Clemence Poesy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Martin Donovan, Denzil Smith, Andrew Howard and Kenneth Branagh.

The first trailer for the film debuted in December, confounding fans by showing Pattinson and Washington inexplicably bending time.

Pattinson and Washington star as two agents trained to stop World War III.

Not much else is known about the plot, although Nolan told Entertainment Weekly in December the movie is "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage."

"We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places," Nolan told EW. "We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach."

He added, "We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made."

The Dark Knight director also called Washington’s character as "very much the hero" of the film.

"He’s a massively talented actor and physically gifted," Nolan said. "He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from — cars and helicopters. This guy moves."