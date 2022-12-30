Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Go for Stroll in New York City

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2018, recently made their red-carpet debut at a Dior fashion show in Egypt

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 30, 2022 12:31 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Spotted On A Romantic Stroll In New York City
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. Photo: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

It's holiday season in the Big Apple for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

The couple were seen out and about on a stroll in New York City on Thursday, dressed casually but bundled up against the cold temperatures.

Both The Batman actor, 36, and his singer/model girlfriend wore puffer jackets over long pants and boots, as well as baseball caps.

Letting her hair hang loose, Waterhouse, 30, also wore a pair of sunglasses, while Pattinson had on a white face mask.

Pattinson and Waterhouse initially sparked romance rumors in 2018 when they were spotted showing PDA in London. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were indeed dating.

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse spotted on a romantic stroll in New York City
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The couple recently made their red-carpet debut, attending the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, earlier this month, where they walked arm-in-arm and exchanged loving glances.

She and the Twilight alum have been relatively private since they began dating and have only discussed their relationship a handful of times throughout the years.

When asked about his relationship by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson said, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is."

"If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better," the actor added.

GIZA, EGYPT - DECEMBER 03: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Pattinson also mentioned Waterhouse (who stars in the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six series) in his March 2022 cover interview for GQ, when he recalled a moment where she had teased him when their repairman turned out to be an "obsessive" DC Comics fan.

"He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him," he said.

"And I'm looking at her, like, 'Shut the f--- up! Why are you doing this to me?' " he continued. "She was very entertaining."

Pattinson also discussed the experience of watching The Batman next to Waterhouse in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year.

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," he explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!' "

